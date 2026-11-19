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Tensions are rapidly increasing, and there is a risk that Trump will give in to Israeli pressure and restart the war with Iran now that his summit with China and Russia has concluded. He may also back down at the last moment, as he has done numerous times before.

But Trump is more likely to back down and walk away than to back down and strike a deal. Reducing the risk of war does not automatically increase the likelihood of a deal.

I have written about this scenario before — the Swiss cheese option in which he walks away and begins to slowly deactivate the blockade and oil sanctions. Foreign Policy magazine wanted me to expand on the argument, and I have reprinted the first half of the FP article below.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump faced a menu of war options and pushed them all aside. He also turned down the negotiated package on the table. Instead, he chose to keep tightening the screws on Iran through an economic blockade. Yet, rumors that he has shelved the military option or is warming to a deal are hasty. The more probable outcome is that he neither ends the conflict nor resolves it, but quietly drifts away from it while gradually loosening the blockade on Iran.

Pressure on Trump to restart the war has intensified dramatically since the midterms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu knows that several factors will limit Trump’s ability to resume military action against Iran. First, Netanyahu may have only a few weeks left as Israel’s caretaker. If Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming a government in the next few weeks, Netanyahu will lose the premiership and his long-term dream of crushing the Iranian state. A rising chorus of former and current Israeli officials—from Avigdor Lieberman to Ehud Barak—are sounding the alarms that, out of desperation, Netanyahu is planning to “carry out a blatant military provocation in order to force Iran to respond on a scale triggering a war that would disrupt or prevent the establishment of a new government [in Israel].” The next Israeli prime minister will likely not share Netanyahu’s obsession with Iran or his skills in maneuvering the U.S. political system.

Second, in two months’ time, Trump’s maneuverability will be eclipsed by a Democratic Congress that can defund the war. Third, though U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth survived an impeachment attempt last week, his political future still hangs by a thread.

Even if the risk of war declines, this does not guarantee a greater likelihood of a deal. Key obstacles—including Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, the future of its enrichment program, a regional cease-fire, sanctions relief, and the political cost for Trump—make both reaching and maintaining an agreement challenging.

The most likely scenario may turn out to be neither war nor peace, yet something altogether different from the economic blockade “middle path” that Trump chose earlier. In this scenario, Trump’s economic warfare and blockade would end up little more than words on paper. Trump would declare victory, reject both war and peace, withdraw the U.S. military, step away from the table, and insist that the blockade and sanctions remain in place while quietly allowing them to fade into irrelevance.

This would set in motion a gradual loosening of the blockade, with sanctions enforcement quietly eroding. Bit by bit, Asian and Middle Eastern countries would ramp up trade and investment in Iran, far surpassing current levels. Out of this slow transformation, a delicate new equilibrium would take shape: Sanctions enforcement would remain just robust enough for the United States to insist the system is intact, yet lax enough to persuade Tehran not to upset the emerging status quo.

This Swiss-cheese scenario is the only walk-away option that could work. If Trump truly keeps the blockade and sanctions in place, then the United States and Iran would be locked in a relentless standoff, always teetering on the edge of conflict, just as they are now. This fragile balance would inevitably tip into another war, completely undermining the whole point of walking away.

To be clear, the Swiss-cheese scenario is suboptimal compared with a peace deal. A peace deal that would end 47 years of enmity, uphold nonproliferation goals, open the Iranian economy to U.S. companies, and stabilize the region would far better serve U.S. interests. But the walk-away option carries the benefit, from Trump’s perspective, of avoiding an agreement that would manifest the failure of his war, as the Islamabad Memorandum did in the view of its critics. He will find it attractive because his focus is no longer on how much he can get, but how much he can avoid giving.

Full article: https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/11/18/iran-war-trump-swiss-cheese-solution/