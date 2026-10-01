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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
Oct 3

The book is a well-written follow-up to John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt’s 2007 work—if only we had taken their advice back then...

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
Oct 1

The mainstream media is treating the U.S. "pause" in the Persian Gulf as a sign of political hesitation ahead of the midterms. They are missing the entire ticking clock. The Department of Energy is currently bleeding 5 million barrels of emergency crude per week to mask the Hormuz deficit, driving national diesel to $6.38/gal. With the SPR crashing toward its 243M barrel salt-cavern floor by early November, Washington cannot wait. The math forces a kinetic coastal clearance this month.

​Read the full breakdown in our latest piece:

https://triggledger.substack.com/p/battlefield-sanitation-is-not-hesitation?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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