One of the most talked-about books of 2026 is Eli Clifron and Ian Lustick’s “Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power.“ I wrote about the book earlier, deeming it to be the most important book of the year because of the strength and depth of its analysis, the revelations it brings to light, and, of course, its timing.
It is published at the precise moment when US-Israel relations are reaching a crucial inflection point.
Given this, I am delighted to host Eli and Ian for a Q&A on Oct 6 at 2:30 pm ET.
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Instead of a book talk, the hour will instead be yours - allowing you to ask the authors the questions you have - and perhaps the questions you believe haven’t been asked of them yet.
The Q&A is open to all subscribers. To register, please click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/VLTJ3FapSK-XnKnXHkNWww
And, of course, if you haven’t bought the book yet, I strongly encourage you to do so today, before the Q&A: https://www.amazon.com/Israels-Lobby-America-Foreign-Power/dp/1668210843
See you next Tuesday!
The book is a well-written follow-up to John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt’s 2007 work—if only we had taken their advice back then...
The mainstream media is treating the U.S. "pause" in the Persian Gulf as a sign of political hesitation ahead of the midterms. They are missing the entire ticking clock. The Department of Energy is currently bleeding 5 million barrels of emergency crude per week to mask the Hormuz deficit, driving national diesel to $6.38/gal. With the SPR crashing toward its 243M barrel salt-cavern floor by early November, Washington cannot wait. The math forces a kinetic coastal clearance this month.
Read the full breakdown in our latest piece:
https://triggledger.substack.com/p/battlefield-sanitation-is-not-hesitation?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf