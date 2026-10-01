One of the most talked-about books of 2026 is Eli Clifron and Ian Lustick’s “Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power.“ I wrote about the book earlier, deeming it to be the most important book of the year because of the strength and depth of its analysis, the revelations it brings to light, and, of course, its timing.

It is published at the precise moment when US-Israel relations are reaching a crucial inflection point.

Given this, I am delighted to host Eli and Ian for a Q&A on Oct 6 at 2:30 pm ET.

Instead of a book talk, the hour will instead be yours - allowing you to ask the authors the questions you have - and perhaps the questions you believe haven’t been asked of them yet.

The Q&A is open to all subscribers. To register, please click here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/VLTJ3FapSK-XnKnXHkNWww

And, of course, if you haven’t bought the book yet, I strongly encourage you to do so today, before the Q&A: https://www.amazon.com/Israels-Lobby-America-Foreign-Power/dp/1668210843

See you next Tuesday!