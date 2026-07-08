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dany's avatar
dany
16m

It looks as if the US are no longer in very short supply of oil and gas, are no longer suffering from empty strategic réserves, are no longer afraid of an economic crisis….

Difficult to understand to say the least

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Alireza Mirshamsi's avatar
Alireza Mirshamsi
20m

That is so easy, it would be easily done if Donald JERK Trump complied and carried out the obligations he agreed upon stated in the MOU which by the way the MOU has the ugly signature of Trump under it . For a normal, honest human being complying with terms and conditions which he or she has agreed upon and signed the related MEMORANDUM is the most logical and natural act, but not for Donald Trump, if you don't believe me ask Jeffrey Epstein

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