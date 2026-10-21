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Ed Protas's avatar
Ed Protas
6d

Witkoff just met with Putin, and the discussions included Iran and Ukraine. The goal seemed to be one of enlisting/convincing Putin into the idea of a settlement with Iran. If Trump now attacks Iran, before the US-Russia-China meeting next month it will surely convince Putin and Xi that Trump cannot be trusted… AT ALL!

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Mujib Ahmed's avatar
Mujib Ahmed
6d

As far as Iran is concerned it won’t make difference because all candidates agree on the Iran destruction goal.

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