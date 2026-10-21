I was on TRT with Cenk Uygur discussing the march to war and, more specifically, how an inconclusive election outcome in Israel, one in which no coalition immediately builds a majority in the Knesset, may affect Netanyahu’s calculations about restarting the war with Iran.

Overall, the current situation reminds me immensely of the days before February 28.



Intense talks were underway back then, mediated by Oman. Today, Qatar is playing that role.



But just like in February, it seems to me that Trump has already made up his mind and that the ongoing diplomacy is just for show.



In other words, Trump and Netanyahu have already decided to restart the war. Only the timing remains undetermined.

In February, Tehran agreed to major concessions, but it was all for naught because Trump thought he could get a better deal by simply removing the regime through war.



Today, due to the misinformation space Trump lives in, he once again appears to have already opted for war because he believes it will give him better results than a diplomatic deal.



Just like in February, it is a devastating miscalculation.