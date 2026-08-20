Trita Parsi

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Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
12h

The legacy media will happily parrot the fiction that the global energy market is naturally stabilizing. It’s not. The reality is currently being masked by an aggressive, unsustainable liquidation of our emergency reserves—and the macroeconomic laws of physics do not negotiate with political rhetoric.

​In this 11-minute breakdown, Economist Philip Pilkington cuts through the noise, mapping the exact crack spread anomalies and SPR depletion data that dismantle the current administration's narrative. He charts how the true physical cost of crude is being suppressed by a desperate dump of reserves, perfectly illustrating the countdown to the operational floor.

​When the taps close, the financial energy markets will snap back to reality overnight.

​Read the full breakdown on the 8-week timeline and why Washington's naval blockade narrative has completely collapsed under the weight of shipping data in The Trigg Ledger:

​🔗 https://triggledger.substack.com/p/trumps-8-week-reckoning-the-spr-floor?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

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Shahram Mostarshed's avatar
Shahram Mostarshed
12h

The US national debt has reached $40 trillion, up from $16 trillion when Don the Conman first occupied the WH!

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