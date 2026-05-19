Friends,

I’m excited to announce my first Geopolitical Chat session for paid subscribers! There is much to discuss given recent developments, particularly as we are approaching crunch time in US-Iran diplomacy.

As you know, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the smart and busy members of the community who want to go deeper behind the headlines, I hold exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. But we will likely address some of these questions: Was Trump really planning an attack on Iran, and if so, what caused him to change his mind? What role are some of the GCC states playing in smoothing the path for diplomacy? What is the latest in terms of the proposals on the table? What’s the state of the debate inside the Iranian and US governments?