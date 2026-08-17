I am increasingly convinced that there will be a third round in the US-Israel-Iran war. It is not inevitable, but the signals I am picking up from the two sides, as well as from key GCC states, leaves me quite pessimistic.

Tehran believes it has the military edge and is openly discussing going on the offensive instead of merely responding to American attacks. By that, Iran will not only have wrested control of the scope and geography of the war from the US, but also its timing.

In the US, on the other hand, an increasingly frustrated Trump not only promises to annex a Strait he can’t open, but also threatens to bomb Oman, even though Muscat by all accounts has become very helpful to the US’s broader strategy. Meaning, it is increasingly representing the US position in the talks rather than its own, given it was Oman’s previous compromise proposals that prompted the first threat by Trump to bomb America’s own mediator.

And of course, Trump has formally endorsed the Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defense pact, while Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has reshuffled much of the top Iranian leadership. So once again, we have lots to discuss and I am scheduling our next Q&A session for Sunday, August 23, at 11.00 am ET.

As I have written before, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the busy members of the community who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. And if you want, you can message me ahead of time and raise issues you’d like to see discussed.

So join me this coming Sunday, August 23, at 11:00 am ET for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).