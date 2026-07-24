Well, it’s not looking good. And if Trump follows his previous pattern, we are likely going to see a major escalation starting sometime this weekend, possibly as early as today after the markets close.

By Monday, we may have a better idea as to whether this was all a bluff, whether Trump actually has a plan that can turn the war to his favor, or if there is less than meets the eye: The past 13 days of a seemingly haphazard bombing campaign is the plan.

So I am scheduling our next Q&A session for Monday, July 27 at 2.00pm ET.

As you know, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the smart and busy members of the community who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. And if you want, you can message me ahead of time and raise issues you’d like to see discussed.

So join me this coming Monday, July 27, at 2.00 pm ET for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).