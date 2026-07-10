I was hoping things would calm down a bit so that we would have less to talk about. But unfortunately, not only has military action between the US and Iran resumed, much indictaes that an MOU-ending escalation will take place in the next few days. Perhaps not so coincidentally, Netanyahu is scheduled to visit DC next week. So there will be much to discuss at our next Q&A session on Monday, July 13 at 4.00pm ET.

As you know, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the smart and busy members of the community who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. And if you want, you can message me ahead of time and raise issues you’d like to see discussed.

So join me this coming Monday, July 13, at 4.00 pm ET for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video afterward on my Substack, available only to paid subscribers).