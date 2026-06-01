A lot has happened since our last Q&A two weeks ago, so we have much to discuss. Despite signs of progress in the talks and despite clear indications that both sides have begun to prepare their respective home audiences for a deal, they have yet to reach the finish line. And lots is going on behind the scenes that hasn’t been reported yet.

As you know, all my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the smart and busy members of the community who want to go deeper behind the headlines, I hold exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. And if you want, you can message me ahead of time and raise issues you’d like to see discussed.