The region is on edge as Iran is shooting at more ships in the Strait of Hormuz than at any point before in the war. The question is, however, whether Iran will send a large number of oil tankers through the Strait and force Trump to choose: Back off or restart the war.

Thus far, Iran has not made good on what appeared to be official threats. The reason is that no decision was ever made to go down this path. Rather, a faction within the government publicly pushed this line, presumably to pressure the rest of the Iranian system to adopt this strategy. But so far, that has not happened.

The logic of this more hawkish faction is straightforward: Tehran has to change the status quo and the red lines that uphold it, in line with Mojtaba Khamenei's edict that there has to be either war or peace, but nothing in between.



After the midterms, having rejected military action as well as diplomacy and opted instead to intensify the economic warfare against Iran, the US began clamping down on Tehran’s Ship-to-Ship (STS) transfers of oil. Prior to the midterm, the US had turned a blind eye to Iran’s STS activities given’s Trump’s preference to push down oil prices before the elections.

This escalation has prompted Iran’s counterescalation, including intensified attacks on traffic in the Strait as well as strikes on US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

But the hawkish faction argues that this response is insufficient. They argue that the blockade is an act of war and that Iran must take major steps to shift the status quo in its favor.

Recognizing that Trump was deterred from attacking Iran’s oil infrastructure out of fear that Iran would retaliate by destroying GCC energy production capabilities, which would likely lead to a global economic depression, this faction argues that it should redraw the fault lines and tie Iran’s ability to send ships through the Persian Gulf to Trump’s weak spot: the region’s oil production facilities.

According to this logic, Tehran should send large oil tankers through the Strait to call Trump’s bluff. Either he will let the ships through, or if he doesn’t, Iran will strike at oil facilities in GCC states — a threat that has a proven track record of prompting Trump to back off. Indeed, most people within the Iranian system believe that Trump believes he has no good military options, given his many unfulfilled threats against Iran.

But just because Trump has backed off in the past does not mean that he will back off again. And just because Trump knows he does not have any good military options does not mean that he won’t restart the war.

Others in the system believe that this is an unnecessary gamble. In their view, Tehran has both the regional and the internal situation under control. Iran should not take such a big gamble when it has so much to lose, the argument reads. Time is still on Iran’s side, they believe, given the challenges Trump likely will face once Democrats take over Congress and given the regional context, in which the Houthis continue to make advances.

After all, even if Tehran is confident it can repel another American-Israeli attack, it does not mean that it seeks that scenario. Another round of war will be terrible for everyone - including Iran.



Which way will Iran eventually go? Can Iran wait—or does it risk seeing the blockade become normalized? Can Trump afford to wait — or is he secretly waiting for the new Congress so that he can walk away from the war and blame the Democrats?

We will discuss these and other questions during our 15th Q&A session on Tuesday, December 1, at 12:00noon Eastern Time.

All my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for busy community members who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose. So join me this Tuesday, December 1, at 12:00noon Eastern Time for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).