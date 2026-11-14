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Benjamin Netanyahu may have no more than three to four weeks to complete his lifelong dream: To get the US to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Age.” He has never been closer to this goal, but time is running out. If Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming a government in the next few weeks, Netanyahu will lose the premiership and his chance to destroy Iran.

A rising chorus of former and current Israeli officials - from Avigdor Lieberman to Ehud Barak - are sounding the alarms that out of desperation, Netanyahu is planning to “carry out a blatant military provocation in order to force Iran to respond on a scale triggering a war that would disrupt or prevent the establishment of a new government [in Israel].”

These are not my words, but those of Israel’s former Prime Minister Ehud Barak, writing in Haaretz. He continues:

“For months I have warned publicly that the prime minister is behaving like a wounded animal and that he will not hesitate to disrupt the election, refuse to recognize their results or even launch a war of deception in order to ensure his political survival.”

The US side is very concerned about this scenario, knowing that an increasingly reckless Netanyahu is prone to disregard how such a move will impact his relationship with Trump. Indeed, the weekend before the Israeli elections, Netanyahu tried to trigger a military reaction from Iran by violating its airspace. That same weekend, Barak writes, “a covert operation in Iran that could have ignited a war was thwarted at the last minute.”

Trump has not opted against war, but he is hesitating. He doesn’t want to take the deal on the table either, so he has opted to stick with the economic blockade for a few more weeks. But a few more weeks is exactly what Netanyahu does not have.

Trump has a path out of this dilemma, and we will discuss that and much more during our 14th Q&A session on Monday, November 16, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

All my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for busy community members who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose. So join me this Monday, November 16, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).