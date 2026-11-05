Brendan McDermid / Reuters / Redux

As I wrote after the midterm humiliation, it wasn’t the Democrats that won, but Iran. It wasn’t the vision of the Democratic Party that drove MAGA members to vote for Democrats, but the fury over the needless rising cost of living following Trump’s foolish decision to start the Iran war. Tehran, of course, pursued a deliberate strategy of making everyone feel the pain of this war in order to undermine Trump and the GOP, including in the midterms. This is one of the significant distinctions of this war compared to America’s previous wars - neither the Taliban nor Iraq managed to turn an American attack into a global economic crisis.

That has now been achieved. The question is what Trump will do in return: Will his election humiliation force him to show greater flexibility and accept a deal with Tehran, or will the anger - and his need for vengeance - push him to accept Israel’s desired course of action and start a third round of this war? And what does JD Vance’s implicit “I-told-you-so” tweet suggest about deliberations within the administration?

We’ll discuss this and much more during our 13th Q&A session. It is scheduled for Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

All my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for busy community members who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. So join me this Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).