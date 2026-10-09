A few days ago, I received word that Trump had made an ominous decision. Days before, the US had rejected a Qatari compromise proposal and was awaiting Tehran’s reaction. I don’t know with any certainty what Trump’s decision was, but several data points suggest that - given the deadlock in the negotiations - instead of waiting for an Iranian preemptive attack before the midterms, Trump might take matters in his own hands militarily in the next few days.

Reports have circulated that Trump had ordered the Pentagon to draw up attack plans on Iran. Trump later denied this on Truth Social, but given his track record, few take his denials at face value.

Meanwhile, Israeli analysts have told me they see a risk of Netanyahu starting hostilities with Iran before the Oct 27 elections as a way to undermine his political rivals. Add to that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir’s statement that renewed war could force the postponement of the elections altogether. This would, of course, serve Netanyahu’s interests, who earlier refused ceasefires in Gaza precisely because continued war served him politically.

Whether this would be intended to be a devastating Round 3 of the war along the lines I have warned about, or a smaller escalation for primarily political purposes, is unclear to me.

What appears clear, however, is that the gravitation toward renewed warfare is not only continuing, but accelerating.

We’ll discuss this and much more during our 11th Q&A session, scheduled for Thursday, Oct 15 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

All my writing is free; I do not paywall the analysis. But for the busy members of the community who want to go beyond the headlines, I host exclusive Zoom briefings and Q&As for paid subscribers.

The conversation will go in whatever direction you choose to take it. So join me this coming Thursday, Oct 15 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time for a 45-minute Q&A and discussion via Zoom.

Register for the Zoom here:

(I will post the video on my Substack afterward, available only to paid subscribers).