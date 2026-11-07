I wrote in Responsible Statecraft that the conversation about the American public’s historic rejection of Trump’s Iran war in the midterms missed a key point: the rejection went far beyond the Iran war:

It was also a repudiation of the broader foreign policy that repeatedly gets the U.S. into wars — or into supporting the wars and war crimes of U.S. partners. In many contests on Tuesday, the U.S.-Israel relationship was on the ballot too, and it was rejected by Republicans and Democrats alike in favor of recentering priorities back to national interests, including ending the flow of military aid to Israel. […] Both Trump and Biden, in various ways and to various degrees, pursued a hegemonic foreign policy that continued rather than broke with decades of militarism and deference to Israel. And both Trump and Biden’s voters have now rejected this policy paradigm, revalidating the basis for a transpartisan — or postpartisan — push for a new foreign-policy framework centered on responsible statecraft that seeks strength through peace and prosperity through coexistence.

You can read the full piece here: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/2026-midterms-foreign-policy/

I made some of the points in this article in a one-on-one interview with Piers Morgan as well:

I also wanted to share my latest interview with Mario Nawfal about the impact of the elections on Trump’s war-or-peace calculations with Iran:

Finally, if you are a paid subscriber, please don’t forget our private Q&A session today at 2pm ET. You can sign up here.