Trita Parsi

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
18h

Please Help spread this message 3 a week! Yes, lets oust both Leaders and sign petition to get new leaders ............https://afightworthhaving.com/leadership2026?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=137-demand-new-leadership-nov-6-leadership-petition 3 different people or whereever!!

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
18h

"Postpartisan" - I like that.

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