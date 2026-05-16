Trita Parsi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
May 16

Thank you for explaining the mechanics of these things. Very fortunate to have your voice, Trita.

Reply
Share
Jasmine Musa's avatar
Jasmine Musa
May 16

The explanation is perfect Trita... it hammers the daftness of the US admin, notably Trump, whose ears aren't open to reality, only to what he wants to hear.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trita Parsi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture