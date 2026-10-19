Trita Parsi

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Wizarat Rizvi's avatar
Wizarat Rizvi
8d

Donald and Islamic Republic could reach a deal on almost every area, but Epstein/Israel would not let it happen.

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Jeremy Hadwin's avatar
Jeremy Hadwin
8d

I wouldn’t expect the next us president to strike a deal either, politically not because of the electorate who would favour it but because of the billionaire,

Israeli and defence lobbies who retain control

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