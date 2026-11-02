I posted a few days ago that a glimmer of hope had emerged in the US-Iran talks mediated by Qatar. Over the past few days, progress has increased to the point that sources and officials on all sides have privately expressed a degree of optimism, and both JD Vance and Trump himself did so publicly just a few hours ago.

Then, suddenly, things started to blow up on the Iranian island of Qeshm, as well as near the cities of Bandar Abbas and Ahvaz in southern Iran.

The Iranians tell me that they are certain the attacks were conducted by Israel, and not the US. A senior US source tells me it wasn’t the American side.

I reported last weekend that Israel had breached Iranian airspace. Tehran, however, opted not to respond, suspecting that Israel wanted to goad Iran into a trap by responding harshly, as that could help Netanyahu in the elections and force Trump’s hand in terms of turning to war.

It would be completely in line with a decades-long pattern of Israeli sabotage of US-Iran diplomacy that Netanyahu would begin kinetic action on the eve of a potential breakthrough in US-Iran talks - which incidentally appears to include a Chinese dimension - in order to sabotage it. Israel has opposed every US-Iran deal, including Trump’s MOU from this past summer.

Though there have been attacks by the US on radar systems in the past weeks, while Iran has shot down American drones and shot at oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, any such action at this crucial moment in the talks cannot easily be seen as the continuation of an old pattern.

If a deal is reached, the Trump administratin woudl be wise to preemptively put extensive pressure on Israel to ensure that they refrain from direct or indirect sabotage efforts.

If Trump wants the deal to last, he has to show zero tolerance for Israeli mischief.

PS. I also wanted to share two interviews I participated in from today and yesterday. the first is with John Mearsheimer on the Tom Switzer’s podcast and the second is a lengthy interview with Glenn Diesen. We discussed everything from the prospects of a deal, Vance’s letter to Rezai, the impact of the midtermelections on Trump’s calculaytions going forward, to Iran’s new military posture: No more red lines, no more geographical limitations, and no acceptance of a “neither war nor peace” status quo.