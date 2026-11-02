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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
2d

The Great Trita Parsi..

Just watched your conversation w/ Glenn.

Well this development is not surprising. Right on schedule. Since Israel clearly can't cope without eternal war - and obviously suffers from a well deserved inferiority complex with Iran - maybe Washington should take a page from Israel's book and just "sit on the sidelines" with this one. Let Israel fight the fights it **chooses** to fight. All by its grownup self.

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Cat RN's avatar
Cat RN
2d

These damned autocrats don’t want anyone to have a moments peace.

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