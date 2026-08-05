Trita Parsi

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Judith k thierry's avatar
Judith k thierry
10h

Clear, articulates historical precedent in other maritime access. I am always educated in this Substack.

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
10h

Sounds pragmatic, focuses on real-world results instead of theory,sensible, shows good judgment and clear thinking, rational, based on clear logic and good reason, these are reasons why he can go either way knowing who we dealing with.

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