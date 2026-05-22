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Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS's avatar
Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
May 22Edited

If you genuinely believe this will be a real and lasting deal you are absolutely delusional. Both the us and Israel want this government gone and a vassal broken state in Iran and this round of talks is just another clown show run by real estate clowns to cool off the market until the next round. And if the Iranians who’ve already been fooled many times buy it, then they don’t deserve to be where they are.

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Navin's avatar
Navin
May 22

Encouraging. May peace preavil !

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