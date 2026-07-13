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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11h

The United States and Israel will not hesitate to go nuclear if they have no other way of turning Iran into a failed state, which was ever always only their real goal.

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FirstSignal's avatar
FirstSignal
11h

THE DOCTRINE NEVER CHANGED.

Afghanistan, Iraq, now Iran: use force to compel a political outcome, then discover that battlefield punishment cannot manufacture legitimacy, consent or a durable settlement. Power can destroy. It cannot decide what comes after.

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