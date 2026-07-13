(Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)

I have a new piece in Responsible Statecraft where I argue that there is a deeper dispute over the Strait than just different readings of the MOU’s Paragraph 5, but that military action is unlikely to change facts on the ground in a manner that would break the deadlock. While the US can degrade Iran’s capacity to strike at ships in the Persian Gulf, it is unlikely to achieve that objective before the economic and political costs became prohibitive for Trump (I detail how oil inventory, for instance, is much lower than it was in February when the first war started).

It is essentially the same strategic reality Trump confronted in February. The difference is that he lacked the benefit of hindsight then. Now he has it — though it does not appear to have mattered.

You can read the full piece here: https://responsiblestatecraft.org/iran-mou-hormuz/