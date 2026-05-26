Trita Parsi

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
May 26

Thank you for the breakdown of potential scenarios, Trita. Was able to catch you on Wajahat Ali's show earlier where you had a great conversation covering most of this material - I appreciate this written refinement of the ideas discussed. Best of both mediums. Also, your efforts to stay on top of this situation - as it changes by the hour - are commendable, and I presume, unmatched.

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Nabil Sater
May 26

Trita, being a Muslim from Lebanon, the ONLY country fighting Israel and has been for decades, I hope Iran sticks to its demands and INSISTS that Lebanon is a MUST in these negotiations.

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